March 25, 2022
FeaturedNews

Police: Children OK after being hit by vehicle

By: Staff Report
Two children hit by a vehicle as they were walking to school March 23 suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to Gilroy Police, the children were struck while crossing the intersection of Chestnut and Old Gilroy streets on their way to Eliot Elementary School at 7:55am.

The driver stopped, called 911 and was cooperative with officers, according to police. Officers determined drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the collision.

The children were transported to a local trauma center as a precaution.

School officials said staff from Eliot Elementary and Rebekah Children’s Services provided emotional support for students on campus.

