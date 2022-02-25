Christopher High boys basketball team reaches another CCS title game, and this time it plans on closing the deal

The Christopher High boys basketball team is on a mission. How else to explain two dominant wins over quality teams in the Central Coast Section Division II playoffs, the latter coming in a 60-37 semifinal win over Leland High on Thursday.

The No. 2 seed Cougars (19-6) will host No. 4 Lynbrook (19-7) for the title on Saturday at 3pm. It marks the second time in three years the team has reached a CCS championship contest. Two years ago, when current senior standouts Rickey Becker and Tobenna Ezeokeke were sophomores, Christopher ran into a buzzsaw in Hillsdale High, which romped to a 19-point victory.

Last season, with all the key players back, the Cougars saw their season end in somewhat stunning fashion to Leigh High in the quarterfinals. But this year’s team has found its mojo and is peaking at the perfect time. Leland found that out the hard way, as CHS effectively put the game away in the first quarter.

The Cougars jumped all over the Chargers from the opening tip, as Ezeokeke came up with a steal which led to a Bricen Buciak putback. Leland answered with a 3-pointer, but CHS outscored the visitors 17-2 the rest of the quarter to take a commanding 19-5 lead into the second.

Once again, CHS harassed its opponent with superior quickness, closing the passing lanes for steals which led to several fast-break points. Becker hit back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the first quarter, and Buciak ended it with a driving layup.

CHS continued to dominate in the second quarter, outscoring Leland 15-5 to take a commanding 34-10 halftime lead. The Chargers didn’t know what hit them. Neither for that matter did Oak Grove, the team CHS beat in the quarterfinals, 54-35. The Cougars led 9-7 after one quarter before outscoring the Eagles 14-0 in the second to put things away.

“What we try to do specifically is to make sure to start with our tempo as high as possible,” said Ezeokeke, who finished with 10 points. “We don’t look for offense, we create it off our defense, and that’s exactly what we did. We held them to 10 points in the first half, and that’s what really set us up for the rest of the game. It was the first-half defense that carried us to the win.”

Buciak had a team-high 15 points, scoring baskets off the fast break, in transition and smartly finding open spots where he could pull up for short jumpers. Just like the team, Buciak started the season a bit slow but found his rhythm as he got more comfortable with his role and the squad started to coalesce.

“The biggest difference is we started getting better team chemistry,” he said. “All the hours of practice helped us get more cohesive and we just listened to everything our coach said and he made us a better team.”

The Oakwood High-transfer continued, commending his teammates for making him feel welcome: “It’s been great, they really accepted me. Everyone came in and really encouraged me. I had struggles when I first came in and fitting into the system, and they really took me under their wing and helped me. Tobenna and Rickey are the captains and they really do a good job of leading the team.”

Becker had 11 points and freshman center Braddock Kjellesvig had nine. Kjellesvig, E.J. Yufenyuy and Ezeokeke are physically imposing and a big reason why CHS usually out-rebounds its competition.

The Cougars have come a long way. They started the season 1-4, but kept on working and trusting in the process.

“Everything comes with time,” Ezeokeke said. “In preseason (non-league), we’re playing all these rough teams and it was hard to jell. But as time went on, we started figuring things out, started figuring out our defense and everyone now is in their right spots. Everyone started coming together as one and that’s what really made us a lot better than what we were before.

“Not that last year’s team wasn’t as great chemistry wise, but this season CHS basketball has never been closer as it has been this year. Everyone on this team genuinely loves each other, we’re all friends outside of school and everyone talks to each other. Even outside of basketball, we’re all together and that’s something that has carried out to the basketball games and helped us succeed.”

The Cougars are playing as a unit, communicating on switches and competing with the same mindset. When the players compare the team to a close-knit family, it takes on a literal meaning.

Two of the team’s assistant coaches—Rickey Becker and Scott Kjellesvig—have sons on the team. For everyone involved, that’s made their experience all the more enjoyable.

Braddock Kjellesvig looks to muscle his way inside in Thursday’s CCS playoff game. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.

The Christopher High boys basketball team comes out of its postgame huddle victorious. Photo by Thien-An Truong.

Bricen Bucak makes this acrobatic shot for two of his team-high 15 points. Photo by Bryant Hammer.

