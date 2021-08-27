good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
92 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
August 27, 2021
Article Search
Cougars senior Taylor Mejia unleashes a shot during a 3-0 win over Leigh on Thursday. Photo by Robert Eliason.
High School SportsChristopher High SchoolFeaturedSportsLocal NewsNews

Christopher field hockey team puts together dominating performance

By: Emanuel Lee
134
0

Even after victories, coaches tend to nitpick on things their teams could have done better. But Christopher High field hockey coach Dani Hemeon admitted there wasn’t much—if anything—she could offer in constructive criticism after the host Cougars dominated Leigh 3-0 on Aug. 26. 

“They did great,” Hemeon said. “We knew this was going to be a tough game because Leigh is always solid, but I’m very happy how the girls executed the game plan. I’m very, very happy.”

Hemeon had reason to be as Christopher had a huge time of possession advantage to the point where Leigh was limited to four shots on goal. The Cougars also drew 10 short corners to the Longhorns’ one, a testament to how often they were near Leigh’s goal. 

Cloey Turiello scored two goals and assisted on the team’s third, a terrific pass to Katie Garrison, who drilled home a shot to make it 3-0 in the 52nd minute. The two were active offensively all game, swarming the Leigh goal. Christopher dominated the possession from the outset, with Turiello scoring off a short corner in the 8th minute, banging home her own rebound. 

Turiello scored her second goal in the 34th minute, somehow unleashing a shot amid a scrum in front of the Leigh goal. 

“Cloey is a rock star in her ability to beat players 1 on 1, 1 on 2, 1 on 3,” Hemeon said. “It’s unreal. I don’t think I’ve seen a player do the things she does in a long time.”

Garrison had a couple of near-misses before capitalizing, a reward for her hard-charging efforts. Hemeon said Garrison worked diligently to improve her game in the off-season. 

“It’s good to see Katie in her sophomore year fixing the small things we wanted her to work on,” Hemeon said. 

Senior midfielder Taylor Mejia was solidly spectacular as usual, using her agility, footwork and stickhandling skill to help the Cougars control the possession for long stretches at a time. 

“Taylor Mejia can be on one end of the field one second and be sprinting back on defense the next. She is definitely the heart and soul of our team,” Hemeon said. “She brings everyone else’s level of play up, and I never want to sub her out because she does so much for us and I just love to watch her play. I’m sad she’s a senior. She is a superstar and an amazing person on and off the field.”

In addition to the aforementioned players, CHS rolled out a starting lineup including goalie Aesha Sandoval, Skyler Turiello, Ella Miura, Caitlynn Holt, Abby Hardie, Korina Rodeo, Miranda Tuz and Mia Katsuyoshi. Sandoval is only in her second year of playing goalie, but looks like someone who has been doing it for years. 

“Aesha is back and better than ever,” Hemeon said. 

CHS is in the midst of the best run in program history. The last time the Central Coast Section playoffs were contested in 2019, the Cougars reached the quarterfinals for the first time in program history. In the Covid spring season, the Cougars went 7-0, going unscored upon all season. 

They’re seemingly on the doorstep of breaking through against the section’s best, and they’ll find out just how good they are in the next four games, when they play Presentation, Valley Christian, Mitty and St. Francis, in that order. 

“We have a whole slew of good teams coming up and a lot of work ahead of us,” Hemeon said. “This group is a special group. We have more experience in each area of the field, and I think it shows in how we play, the passes we choose to make, when we choose to go forward, when we choose to go back. It’s a very experienced and smart group of girls that make our lives as coaches easy.”

Cloey Turiello scored two goals in Christopher’s dominating win over Leigh. Photo by Robert Eliason.
Carlie Silva looks to make a play in Thursday’s season-opener against Leigh. Photo by Robert Eliason.
Katie Garrison helped the Christopher field hockey team control the possession against Leigh. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Sports Editor Emanuel Lee can be reached at [email protected]

Emanuel Lee
Sports Editor of the Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. PR of 3:13.40 at the 2019 CIM. Hebrews 12:1.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Crews break ground on South Valley Middle School modernization

Erik Chalhoub -
Gilroy’s school board in the mid-1950s was relieved when...
News

Volunteers work to reopen Gilroy Yamato Hot Springs

Audrey Ryan -
After more than a half a century of being...
News

Limelight theater returns to action with ‘Ripcord’

Erik Chalhoub -
When the actors of Limelight last stepped on the...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Crews break ground on South Valley Middle School modernization

Volunteers work to reopen Gilroy Yamato Hot Springs