good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
92 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
August 27, 2021
Article Search
The completely restored Texas Cabin is shown at the Gilroy Yamato Hot Springs. Photo courtesy of Gilroy Hot Springs Conservancy
FeaturedNews

Volunteers work to reopen Gilroy Yamato Hot Springs

Group raising funds for restoration effort

By: Audrey Ryan
27
0

After more than a half a century of being closed, a group of volunteers is working to restore and reopen the Gilroy Yamato Hot Springs. 

The volunteers are a part of the Gilroy Hot Springs Conservancy led by President Lucie Vogel. 

The money the Gilroy Hot Springs Conservancy raises will be put toward restoring the cabins, establishing camping sites, and installing soaking tubs for the natural hot springs. These natural hot springs, located east of Gilroy at Henry W. Coe State Park, are the only ones in the Bay Area and are said to have healing powers.

“Our goal is to fill a critical fundraising gap to get the money to restore the Gilroy Yamato Hot Springs back to its usable state,” Vogel said.

The Conservancy estimates it will need $90,000 for the first phase of restoration work.

The land for the hot springs was originally purchased in 1866 by George Roop and William Olden. They worked to turn it into a resort for wealthy San Franciscans to hunt, fish and bathe in the healing hot springs.

In the 1930s the resort was purchased by Kyuzaburo Sakata, a Japanese farmer. He used the land to create a place for Japanese families to go when they were released from internment camps post-World War II.

The land was closed to the public in the late 1960s. A group of volunteers, including long-time volunteer Laura Dominguez-Yon, have maintained the Gilroy Hot Springs for the past 20 years. 

Dominguez-Yon’s parents came to the resort in September 1945 with her brother and sister. They arrived at midnight on a Greyhound bus from Arizona. She spent the first three years of her life living there.

“We have a group of volunteers who are specifically interested in historic preservation, so as we’re working on it, they’re learning how to do historic preservation and how not to do it,” Dominguez-Yon said. 

The California State Parks has granted the Gilroy Hot Springs Conservancy permission to re-open the site after restorations are made to some of the structures. The Texas and Minnesota cabins are almost completely restored to their former state.

“The Gilroy Yamato Hot Springs has so much to offer the Gilroy community,” Vogel said. “It is a historical treasure and there are so many people with roots in Gilroy who are connected to that place. We want to preserve that connection.”

The grand opening of the Hot Springs is Oct. 9. The opening will include a historical tour, wine tasting and lunch. Guided tours of the site will begin in September. 

To learn more about the Gilroy Hot Springs Conservancy or to donate to the cause, visit the Gilroy Hot Springs Conservancy website at gilroyhotspringsconservancy.org/info.

Audrey Ryan

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Crews break ground on South Valley Middle School modernization

Erik Chalhoub -
Gilroy’s school board in the mid-1950s was relieved when...
Christopher High School

Christopher field hockey team puts together dominating performance

Emanuel Lee -
Even after victories, coaches tend to nitpick on things...
News

Limelight theater returns to action with ‘Ripcord’

Erik Chalhoub -
When the actors of Limelight last stepped on the...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Crews break ground on South Valley Middle School modernization

Volunteers work to reopen Gilroy Yamato Hot Springs