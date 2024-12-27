Graduations and injuries were part of the journey for Christopher field hockey this year. After a challenging regular season, the Cougars put together a phenomenal playoff run.

CHS went 10-6-3 to qualify for its seventh straight Central Coast Section playoff berth. In the CCS playoffs, Christopher ventured north and whipped Palo Alto 4-0 in the first round. The Cougars then were back on the road, traveling south to Hollister, where they ripped the Haybalers 4-0 to reach the quarterfinals.

In that match, at Del Mar High School on Nov. 9, Christopher tied eventual CCS champion St. Ignatius 1-1. After regulation play, the score was 1-1 and it remained that way after two scoreless overtimes.

The teams went to a sudden death shootout and SI prevailed 7-6 to advance to the semifinals. SI, which closed the year 8-0-1 and only allowed a total of four goals in those nine games, ended the season ranked No. 2 in California.

It was quite a season of progress for Christopher. The team of 16 players included eight from the upper two classes and eight from the lower two grades—and many of the younger players contributed in key roles.

The leadership of the team went straight down the middle with seniors Ella Miura, Kaitlyn Nguyen and Laurel Lopez. The younger players picked up experience and the team became more cohesive during the year. There was a major setback around the halfway point of the season as the talented midfielder Nguyen was injured and unable to return.

Yet the Cougars qualified for the playoffs and had a superb run.

“We have built a good culture here,” coach Dani Perez said. “Commitment is a huge part of our team culture at CHS. We play a team game, where passing and playing with speed is always the emphasis. In order to play this style of hockey, we really emphasize perfecting the fundamentals.”

Miura, Blossom Valley Athletic League, Mt. Hamilton Division co-MVP, led the Cougars with 19 goals and five assists. Miura’s award particularly stood out as such league plaudits rarely go to a player on a fourth-place team with a sub-.500 league record (4-5-1). Yet it was richly deserved.

In match after match, Miura was unstoppable with the ball, scored with accurate placements and rocket shots and displayed superb 1-on-1 defensive skills. In her final two seasons with the Cougars, Miura totaled 30 goals and 17 assists, ranking in the top 20 in California in assists in 2023 and top 20 in goals in 2024.

Other All-League credits went to several Cougars. Defender Alyssa Montejano was named Sophomore of the Year. First Team recognition went to junior Danica Lopez in the midfield and Laurel Lopez on defense.

Second Team awards went to senior defenseman Sophie Gonzalez and sophomore forward Colette Boyd.

Other major contributions came up and down the lineup, with many coming from underclassmen. Freshman Ryan Hemeon was second on the team with 12 goals and Boyd scored 10. Senior Alliya Camacho was also stellar up front or in the midfield.

Other midfield contributions came from freshman Delilah Cortez and sophomore Reese Dubenko. Montejano and Laurel Lopez led the defense, along with superb play from sophomore goalkeeper Erika Toledano.

Junior Adyson Glines, sophomore Alex Pires and sophomore Emmie Mendez added depth.

The regular season featured wins over Hollister, Valley Christian, Live Oak and Carmel and two wins each against Westmont, Branham and Prospect.

Individual highlights were many. Miura scored three goals against Prospect and Westmont and two against Carmel. She also scored twice against Hollister in the regular season match and again against the Haybalers in the playoffs.

Boyd scored twice against Valley Christian and Westmont. Nguyen scored twice at Carmel. Hemeon tallied two against Branham and in both Westmont matches. Pires and Gonzalez each scored twice against Westmont.

In the playoff opener, CHS jumped ahead of Palo Alto 3-0 by halftime and won 4-0. Goals came from Miura, Hemeon, Dubenko and Camacho.

On Nov. 6, the Cougars jumped ahead of Hollister 2-0 by the half on the way to a 4-0 win. Miura scored twice, Lopez had one and Boyd had one.



The first score came with 9:41 to play in the second period off a corner. Montejano passed to Miura, who fired a 15-yard rocket past the Baler keeper.

“I’m not afraid to shoot,” Miura said. “Ally passed the ball to me and I just whacked it.”

At the end of the period, another corner opportunity was cashed in. Montejano passed to Miura, who dished right to Lopez, who scored. At the end of the third quarter, Boyd scored on a rebound. Miura finished off the scoring with a tally at 8:46 of the final period. Coach Perez was pleased.

“In the first quarter, Hollister put some pressure on us,” Perez said. “But we were able to figure it out. Our passing game took over. We pass well. That score right before halftime was very important and allowed us to relax. We’ve battled through adversity and are playing our best hockey when it matters.”

The fight with St. Ignatius proved to be the team’s finale. It was 0-0 at halftime and both squads scored in the second half. The season ended with the shootout.

The playoff run displayed Christopher at its best, playing brilliant field hockey. The offense controlled the ball, produced chances and converted to the tune of nine goals in three games. As always, the midfield was part of that attack and complemented the defense and goalkeeping, which allowed just one tally in 180 minutes of play.

Over the last four seasons, Christopher is 68-13-4 with three league championships. The playoff run, coupled with the return of underclassmen, bodes well for the future.