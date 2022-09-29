City begins negotiations on Hecker Pass adventure park

The Gilroy City Council unanimously agreed to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Select Contracts on Sept. 13 to discuss financials and other aspects of a proposed bike and adventure park on the hillside near Gilroy Gardens.

The proposal has been in discussions for a number of years. Select Contracts was one of two companies that responded to a request for proposals from the city in early 2021 to develop the acreage behind the theme park as a recreation and tourism destination.

It was delayed later in the year, when the city was required to go through a state-mandated process to advertise the property to affordable housing developers.

While no developers stepped forward, the city did receive an inquiry from the Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department to add trails on the property.

City Administrator Jimmy Forbis said the city satisfied the state requirement in March, and added that the county’s proposal could be accomplished with the bike park plan.

The exclusive negotiating agreement lasts for 12 months. Forbis noted that the project is not guaranteed to move forward with this agreement, as it is only in discussions at this point.

The council also voted to rename the hillside area, known as the “536 project” in reference to the amount of acres, to the “Recreation Gateway Area.”