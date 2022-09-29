Gilroy Veterans Day Parade seeks entries

In November, Gilroyans will be able to combine their love of parades with their patriotism when the South Santa Clara Valley Memorial District and the Gilroy Veterans Hall host the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 at 1pm.

Community organizations, local businesses, schools and clubs are encouraged to apply to participate in the parade. Musical units, color guards, marching units, vehicles, floats and equestrian/animal units will all need to have a patriotic flavor and pay tribute to veterans.

The entry rules and conditions, as well as the application, is available on the Gilroy Vets Hall website at GilroyVeteransHall.org under “Community Events/Veterans Day 2022.” Entry deadline is Oct. 28.

The parade theme is “Remember Everyone Deployed and All Who Served” for RED Friday. Military families have a tradition of wearing red on Fridays to show support for their military family members. The community is encouraged to wear red that day.

The parade will start at Seventh and Monterey streets and travel north to Fourth and Monterey streets. Staging will be in Gourmet Alley.

The entry fee is free, thanks to donors such as MG Construction & Engineers, Mayor Marie Blankley, Jay Johnson & Associates, LLC, Plumbing America and Western Site Services.

More donations are still needed. Companies and individuals interested in sponsoring the parade can contact the Parade Committee at 408.842.3838 or visit the Gilroy Vets Hall website.

There will also be other activities throughout the month to celebrate and honor veterans including the Veterans Day Ceremony hosted by the VFW Post 6309, and a Veterans Art exhibit for the Third Friday Art Walk hosted by 6th Street Studios & Art Center.