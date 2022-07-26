good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
80.2 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
July 27, 2022
Article Search
gilroy unified school district administration building camino arroyo
FeaturedNewsSchools

Classes to begin later for high schoolers

State law goes into effect, pushing school start times to 8:30am

By: Erik Chalhoub
33
0

Many high school students in Gilroy will start classes slightly later beginning in the fall due to a new state law.

Senate Bill 328, authored by Sen. Anthony Portantino, requires middle schools and high schools to begin no earlier than 8am and 8:30am, respectively. Signed into law in 2019, it took effect July 1.

First period at Gilroy and Christopher high schools will shift a half-hour later to 8:30am, while classes will begin at 8:35am at Dr. TJ Owens Gilroy Early College Academy. 

Schedules will remain the same at Mount Madonna High School as well as all district middle schools, according to GUSD spokesperson Melanie Corona, as classes begin at 8:30am.

GUSD announced the changes on its social media pages last week.

“Principals will notify their students as they ramp up communications to their students and families closer to the start of the school year,” Corona said. “Bell schedules are posted on the websites too and will be featured on the GUSD Back to School hub launching soon.”

In writing the law, Portantino said that he was “responding to the overwhelming science behind later school start times” that followed decades of research.

The law was the first of its kind in the U.S.

The bill was opposed by the California Teachers Association, which said the new start times could impact working parents who do not have the ability to drop off their children later in the morning, and possibly push after-school activities further in the day.

GUSD’s first day of school is Aug. 17.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Pair arrested in stabbing cases

Staff Report -
An investigation into a pair of stabbings in Gilroy...
Agriculture

Report identifies ‘significant’ impacts from proposed Sargent Mine

Michael Moore -
Santa Clara County planning officials have released the draft...
Gilroy High School

GHS, Daniel Cormier Academy wrestlers make history in USMC Nationals

Emanuel Lee -
Gilroy High wrestlers have achieved lofty status over the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,653FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Pair arrested in stabbing cases

Report identifies ‘significant’ impacts from proposed Sargent Mine