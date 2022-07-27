Pair arrested in stabbing cases

An investigation into a pair of stabbings in Gilroy that resulted in the arrest of two suspects also nabbed two others for weapons violations, according to police.

On July 18 at 3pm, a man had been stabbed “numerous times” in the area of Las Animas and Murray avenues, according to a press release from Gilroy Police. He was transported to a local trauma center and is expected to survive.

Two days later, at 2am, another stabbing was reported on the 7900 block of Monterey Street, where a man suffered life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive.

Investigators determined that the two cases appeared to be connected, according to police, as the same getaway vehicle was used in both crimes.

Morgan Hill Police officers were able to locate the vehicle in Morgan Hill and detained its two occupants, Alexander Ayala Jr., 32, and Angel Solorzano, 32—both Gilroy residents. During a search of the vehicle, Gilroy detectives reportedly found two firearms in the vehicle, one of which was an unserialized “ghost gun.”

Although investigators determined that Ayala and Solorzano were not the suspects in the stabbing cases, both were arrested for weapons violations and for being prohibited from possessing any firearm. Ayala was also on Post Release Community Supervision Probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

As the investigation continued, police identified the two stabbing suspects as Jason Moreno, 20, and Irene Wofford, 26, both from Gilroy. They were also linked to four additional violent crime cases in Gilroy between June 30 and July 20, according to police.

A Santa Clara County judge issued arrest warrants for two counts of attempted murder for Moreno and Wofford. Both suspects were arrested on the 500 block of Coleman Avenue in San Jose by Gilroy detectives assisted by the Santa Clara County Specialized Enforcement Team without incident on July 22.

Moreno and Wofford remain in custody without bail, according to county jail records.

The Gilroy Police Department is looking for additional victims or witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Greathead at 408.846.0373 or [email protected] Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.