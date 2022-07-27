good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
69.7 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
July 27, 2022
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeatured

Pair arrested in stabbing cases

Two others arrested for weapons violations

By: Staff Report
15
0

An investigation into a pair of stabbings in Gilroy that resulted in the arrest of two suspects also nabbed two others for weapons violations, according to police.

On July 18 at 3pm, a man had been stabbed “numerous times” in the area of Las Animas and Murray avenues, according to a press release from Gilroy Police. He was transported to a local trauma center and is expected to survive.

Two days later, at 2am, another stabbing was reported on the 7900 block of Monterey Street, where a man suffered life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive.

Investigators determined that the two cases appeared to be connected, according to police, as the same getaway vehicle was used in both crimes.

Morgan Hill Police officers were able to locate the vehicle in Morgan Hill and detained its two occupants, Alexander Ayala Jr., 32, and Angel Solorzano, 32—both Gilroy residents. During a search of the vehicle, Gilroy detectives reportedly found two firearms in the vehicle, one of which was an unserialized “ghost gun.” 

Although investigators determined that Ayala and Solorzano were not the suspects in the stabbing cases, both were arrested for weapons violations and for being prohibited from possessing any firearm. Ayala was also on Post Release Community Supervision Probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

As the investigation continued, police identified the two stabbing suspects as Jason Moreno, 20, and Irene Wofford, 26, both from Gilroy. They were also linked to four additional violent crime cases in Gilroy between June 30 and July 20, according to police.  

A Santa Clara County judge issued arrest warrants for two counts of attempted murder for Moreno and Wofford.  Both suspects were arrested on the 500 block of Coleman Avenue in San Jose by Gilroy detectives assisted by the Santa Clara County Specialized Enforcement Team without incident on July 22.   

Moreno and Wofford remain in custody without bail, according to county jail records.

The Gilroy Police Department is looking for additional victims or witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Greathead at 408.846.0373 or [email protected] Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Agriculture

Report identifies ‘significant’ impacts from proposed Sargent Mine

Michael Moore -
Santa Clara County planning officials have released the draft...
News

Classes to begin later for high schoolers

Erik Chalhoub -
Many high school students in Gilroy will start classes...
Gilroy High School

GHS, Daniel Cormier Academy wrestlers make history in USMC Nationals

Emanuel Lee -
Gilroy High wrestlers have achieved lofty status over the...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,653FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Report identifies ‘significant’ impacts from proposed Sargent Mine

gilroy unified school district administration building camino arroyo

Classes to begin later for high schoolers