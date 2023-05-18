65.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
May 18, 2023
Article Search
gilroy city hall rosanna street
FeaturedNews

Concerns raised over Gilroy’s proposed sleeping in public ban

City considering ordinance that prohibits camping in Uvas Creek, other areas

By: Erik Chalhoub
23
0

The City of Gilroy is working on an ordinance that would ban people from sleeping in Uvas Creek and other public right-of-ways.

However, some say the plan would force the homeless into more populated areas, namely residential neighborhoods and downtown.

The Gilroy City Council got its first look at the draft ordinance on May 15, and it is expected to return for consideration on June 5.

Cities throughout the country have been grappling with a 2019 decision by the Ninth District Court of Appeals, which determined that outdoor public camping cannot be criminalized unless the individuals are given an alternative shelter option.

An ordinance banning camping near schools was originally discussed in July 2022 after many parents complained to the city about a large encampment underneath a bridge on IOOF Avenue near South Valley Middle and other schools.

The council later directed city staff to craft an ordinance that furthers the ban to include parks, daycares and what is referred to as “critical infrastructure.”

Assistant to the City Administrator Bryce Atkins said the ordinance would only affect city-owned property that is within the public right-of-way. As such, it would apply to roughly 31% of the city, including water wells, bridges and over/underpasses.

Uvas Creek also falls under the proposal, and Atkins said it would affect between 75 to 100 people who are living there.

Atkins said the proposal doesn’t “criminalize the act of being present,” but rather, allows police to issue a citation to those who refuse to move.

When asked by Councilmember Zach Hilton on how police draw the line between determining if someone is taking a quick nap in a park or staying there long-term, Police Chief Pedro Espinoza said that the officers always “seek cooperation through education,” and treat every instance on a case-by-case basis rather than “painting a broad brush.”

Jan Bernstein Chargin of PitStop Outreach, which works with the unhoused to find them housing, said the proposal unfairly targets those without permanent shelter and will “drive people out of where they had tried to remain out of everybody’s way.”

She added that forcing the unhoused to move, many of which are dealing with chronic health issues, will do more harm. According to Bernstein Chargin, a 2021 sweep of an encampment near 10th Street and Highway 101 caused a woman to die from cardiac arrest later that night and left two others in the hospital.

“We work everyday to get people housed,” she said. “What we’re doing is going to solve the problem without doing something like this, which is going to make the problem worse.”

Ann Marie McCauley of Gilroy said that while she supported the camping ban near schools, expanding that to other areas in the city would have major consequences.

“If you vote to move people into town, other infrastructure concerns will rise,” she said. “The statement that adopting this ordinance will not have a financial impact on the city is questionable. How can moving 100 unhoused people into town not have a financial impact on our community?”

Councilmember Carol Marques said the problem of contamination and trash in the city’s waterways needs to be addressed.

“I feel for the unhoused, but you have to help yourselves and meet the city halfway in cleaning up,” she said. “There has to be a meeting of the minds where everyone is working together.”

Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz said it was a “stretch” to blame the unhoused for contaminating the waterways, when the city is surrounded by pesticide runoff from agricultural fields.

The city needs to invest in low income housing and more supportive services such as safe parking areas and tiny homes, rather than “attacking their rights as human beings,” she added.

“The problem I see with this ordinance is it’s based on the assumption that the unhoused residents of our community are not our neighbors, are not our equals..and that they are inherently criminal solely based on their attempts to have their basic human needs to sit, to sleep, to lie down to find shade or shelter,” she said.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Downtown Gilroy alleyway design nears completion

Erik Chalhoub -
City officials are under a tight deadline to improve...
Crime

Gilroy Police blotter, May 8-14, 2023

Staff Report -
May 8 • A vehicle was reported stolen on the...
News

PHOTOS: Portuguese celebrate Holy Ghost in Gilroy

Erik Chalhoub -
The I.F.D.E.S. Portuguese Hall of Gilroy celebrated the Holy...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
930FollowersFollow
2,577FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
downtown gilroy gourmet alley rendering

Downtown Gilroy alleyway design nears completion

Gilroy Police blotter, May 8-14, 2023