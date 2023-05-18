65.1 F
Gilroy Police blotter, May 8-14, 2023

By: Staff Report
May 8

• A vehicle was reported stolen on the 300 block of IOOF Avenue.

• Theft was reported on the 5300 block of Monterey Frontage Road.

• A home was reportedly vandalized on the 9000 block of Kern Avenue.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 8700 block of Church Street.

• Police received a report of a person with a knife on the 9000 block of Soledad Street at 8:08pm.

May 9

• Burglary was reported on the 200 block of E. Tenth Street and 7200 block of Camino Arroyo.

• An assault was reported on Murray Avenue and Tomkins Court at 1:57am, and the 700 block of W. Tenth Street at 11:56am.

May 10

• A business was reportedly burglarized on the 700 block of Monterey Street.

• Grand theft was reported on the 8100 block and 8300 block of Arroyo Circle.

May 11

• Harassment was reported on the 500 block of First Street.

May 12

• Vehicles were reported stolen on the 8500 block of Kern Avenue, 7100 block of Monterey Street and 6700 block of Silacci Way.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 700 block of Tennyson Drive.

• Grand theft was reported on the 6000 block of Monterey Road.

May 14

• Burglary was reported on the 6900 block of Monterey Road.

• No injuries were reported in a hit-and-run collision on the 600 block of Third Street.

• Police responded to a report of an assault on the 700 block of Lawrence Drive at 5:46pm.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 7700 block of Rosanna Street.

Information is compiled from public records released by the Gilroy Police Department.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

