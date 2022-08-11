Cortes Alvarez sworn in as CHP officer

Carlos Cortes Alvarez of Gilroy has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office.

Cortes Alvarez graduated from Gilroy High School in 2009. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he worked as a communications technician for Comcast in Menlo Park.

At the CHP Academy, cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity. Cadets receive instruction on mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques. The training covers vehicle patrol, crash investigation, first aid, and the apprehension of suspected violators, including drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The cadets also receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of the California vehicle code, penal code, and health and safety code.