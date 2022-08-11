good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 12, 2022
FeaturedNews

Local Scene: Road work; e-waste disposal

By: Staff Report
Road work underway throughout Gilroy

The Citywide Pavement Maintenance Project is underway with plans to improve 149 segments on 138 streets and 67 curb ramps, according to City of Gilroy officials. 

Work will start with curb ramp improvements, followed by pavement improvements and striping. This work is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.

Over the next two weeks, crews will be working on curb ramp improvements on the following streets:

• Rancho Hills Drive at Ridgeway Drive

• El Caminito at Longmeadow Drive, Valbusa Drive and Lerma Way

• Mantelli Drive at Zinnia Street and Hirasaki Avenue

• Wren Avenue at Gary Street

• El Cerrito Way at Chiesa Drive and Las Animas CourtFor information, visit ca-gilroy.civicplus.com/859/City-Infrastructure-Projects.

Meet local artists at exhibit

The Gilroy Center for the Arts, 7341 Monterey St., is currently hosting “Color Outside the Lines,” featuring work by the organization’s Board of Directors.

The exhibit, which runs through Aug. 30, features acrylic, pastel, lino prints and other works.

The public is invited to meet the artists in person during a reception on Aug. 19 from 5-8pm.

For information, visit gilroycenterforthearts.com.

Dispose of e-waste

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce and Zero Waste Silicon Valley invite businesses and residents to drop off their electronic waste on Aug. 27 from 9am to 1pm at the chamber, 7471 Monterey St., in the parking lot on Eigleberry Street. This is a free contactless drive-thru event.

Batteries, lightbulbs, refrigerators, ovens/stoves, washers/dryers, large household appliances are not accepted. For a list of eligible items, visit zerowastesv.org/materials/e-waste.

For information, call 408.842.6437.

Ginkel named to the Dean’s List at Palmer College

Tristan Ginkel of Gilroy has been named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West campus in San Jose.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose; and Port Orange, Fla.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Santa Clara County reopens applications for microbusiness grants

south valley civic theatre warehouse

South Valley Civic Theatre’s warehouse is the epicenter of busy upcoming...