Council approves interim administrator contract

Jimmy Forbis experienced something not many public officials have done on their first day in a new role.

On March 13, the day Gilroy’s former City Administrator Gabriel Gonzalez left the position, Forbis issued a local emergency declaration in his first official action as interim administrator, which shut down many city programs and canceled most governmental meetings in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Gilroy City Council on April 6 finalized Forbis’ contract for the interim position, which outlines his salary, benefits and other terms.

“I’m excited about taking the interim position and feel like I’ve stepped into a good situation,” he said. “The city has a good council and good staff supporting them. I feel fortunate that they’ve entrusted me to lead during this challenging time.”

The council appointed Forbis as interim city administrator on March 2. Gonzalez, who served as city administrator since 2016, submitted his resignation on Feb. 19 to take on the role of city manager for the City of Shafter in the Central Valley.

Per the one-year contract, Forbis will be paid a salary of $220,716, which increases to $227,328 on July 1.

Forbis, a Morgan Hill resident, was originally hired as the city’s finance director in 2016 and has an option to return to that role. In the meantime, the council appointed Finance Manager Bryce Atkins as finance director.

“With that arrangement, I expect to be serving the city in one capacity or another for years to come,” Forbis said.

The city, meanwhile, will pay Gonzalez $22,787 in unused vacation time, as outlined in his employment agreement.

It is unknown when the council may begin searching for a permanent city administrator.

Before being hired by Gilroy in October 2016, Forbis served as finance director for the City of Monterey. His other previous roles include utilities business manager for the City of Morgan Hill and a management analyst in San Mateo County.

Forbis has a master’s degree in public administration from San Jose State University and a Bachelor of Science in recreation administration from the University of Kansas.

The COVID-19 outbreak will force Forbis and the council to make some challenging financial decisions in the near future, with budget talks expected to begin in May. On April 6, Forbis told the council that the city is expecting to lose 80-90 percent of its sales tax and transient occupancy tax revenues during the two-month shelter-in-place order, which could be extended.

“The city has been through a lot in the last year,” he said. “My goal is to provide some stability and help get the city through the challenges we know are right in front of us.”