April 17, 2021
Gilroy city staff recommend this design out of four alternatives for a parking lot on the corner of Eigleberry and Seventh streets, which includes 137 spaces and a pedestrian walkway to Monterey Street. Design by BKF Engineers
Council to consider downtown parking lot design

By: Erik Chalhoub
The Gilroy City Council will consider a design for a downtown parking lot on April 19.

The parking lot is proposed at the corner of Eigleberry and Seventh streets, where a vacant lot and the former Gilroy Demonstration Garden sit. Talks have been ongoing to move the garden to another location in the city.

BKF Engineers designed four alternatives for the parking lot, with most options showing 137 spaces, according to a city staff report. Lighting, a pedestrian pathway to Monterey Street and electric vehicle charging stations are included on all options.

The council approved a $1.5 million budget for the parking lot in January 2020, and later in the year awarded a $241,396 contract to BKF Engineers to design it.

Construction costs range from $1.6 million to $1.9 million, based on the chosen design, leaving the city with a shortfall of $521,327 to $855,875 after subtracting design and other costs from the original budget, according to the report.

As a result, the council will be asked to approve $208,000 from the capital projects fund, $250,000 from the public facilities fund and $49,292 from the general fund for the construction costs.

The Gilroy City Council will meet virtually on April 19 at 6pm. To view the agenda, visit bit.ly/32ix6lj.

