good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
71.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
September 14, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

County approves wildfire protection drones

Supervisors allot $250K to program

By: Olivia Wynkoop
29
0

In an effort to address California’s growing problems with wildfires, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted Sept. 13 to allocate more funds for fire resources, including a drone fire detection program.  

Supervisors unanimously approved a referral that funds 14 drone systems to be used for fire detection and suppression efforts for the county’s Central Fire Protection District, in addition to a one-time allotment of $250,000. The referral was authored by Supervisors Cindy Chavez and Otto Lee. 

The hope is for the drones to quickly identify source areas of fires, weak spots in burning buildings and safety hazards via thermal imaging.  

“Here in Santa Clara County we must act now to ensure that the Central Fire District has the tools necessary to do the necessary preventative work, and the ability to use technology to support their ongoing work,” Chavez said in a statement.  

Back in April 2022, Supervisor Joe Simitian requested the board to add on a fuel reduction crew in the fire district, along with an expansion on the district’s Pre-Fire Management and Wildfire Resilience program. Even more crew members working to clear out brush and vegetation reduces the risk of boisterous wildfires in the county’s future, said Simitian.  

“If we can bolster their efforts with resources like a drone to increase the department’s ability to detect and identify complex fires, upgrade our wildland engine driver training and adding additional Fuels Crew team members, that’s all to the good—for our firefighters and for the safety of our community,” Simitian said in a statement. 

Simitian said this approval couldn’t come at a better time, as the region faces a sweltering, prolonged heat wave that’s increased the risk of wildfires.  

“We have to keep pushing for the resources and support that will give County Fire the best possible chance of success when fighting fires,” said Simitian.  

The County Administration will face the board on Sept. 27 to discuss potential options for drones.  

On Dec. 6, the board will also hear recommendations on staff training and what crews need for preventative measures.  

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.    

Olivia Wynkoop

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Potential rail strike would halt Caltrain service between Gilroy and San Jose

Olivia Wynkoop -
CalTrain officials plan to suspend service between Gilroy and...
COVID-19

Santa Clara County rescinds vaccination order for workers in high risk settings

Olivia Wynkoop -
Workers at Santa Clara County health care and long-term...
Business

Hundreds join rally against Gilroy mining proposal

Olivia Wynkoop -
Hundreds of people rallied against a proposed mining project...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,422FansLike
875FollowersFollow
2,646FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Potential rail strike would halt Caltrain service between Gilroy and San...

Santa Clara County rescinds vaccination order for workers in high risk...