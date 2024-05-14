53.1 F
Gilroy
May 13, 2024
Article Search
music in the park san jose
Chris Gregory, EMT field supervisor, answers questions about one of the new ambulances unveiled at a May 9 celebration at Saint Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy. Photo: Michael Moore
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsNonprofits

County celebrates new ambulance fleet at Saint Louise Regional Hospital

Vehicles designed for variety of transport among hospitals, clinics

By: Michael Moore
25
0

A fleet of 12 new ambulances dedicated to transporting patients among the county’s hospitals and medical offices was unveiled at Saint Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy on May 9. 

The new emergency medical vehicles will improve transport times among Santa Clara Valley Healthcare’s three hospitals—SLRH, O’Connor Hospital and Valley Medical Center—and 16 clinics located throughout the county from Palo Alto to Gilroy, according to county officials. 

“This investment today means that, for almost 2 million residents…this is access for our residents, for our neighbors, parents, uncles, aunts, to get…medical care in a timely manner,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas said at the May 9 fleet unveiling event. 

“I’m thrilled that we’re here today in Gilroy to see this new investment that will improve the quality of care and timeliness of treatments for our most vulnerable residents, across all of Santa Clara County and especially in areas like South County,” added Arenas, who represents South County on the board of supervisors. 

After comments spoken by Arenas and other local officials, along with supporters of the hospital, paramedics and staff of Westmed Emergency Services—the county’s EMS contractor—drove the 12 new ambulances onto the front lawn of the Gilroy hospital for photo opportunities and to offer more information about the fleet. 

Nine of the new ambulances are converted Sprinter vans that are specifically designed for basic interhospital transfers, SCVH staff said. One of the new ambulances is an advanced life support vessel; one is designed for neonatal intensive care transport; and one is a critical care transport ambulance. 

The new fleet will be particularly helpful in carrying patients from South County more than 30 miles for specialized treatments at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and O’Connor Hospital, county staff added. This could include non-emergency transfers from hospital to hospital, for behavioral health needs, Custody Health Services, or providing safe and secure travel from a skilled nursing facility and back.

Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley said at the May 9 ceremony that she is grateful for the county health system’s attention to South County. 

“We, the community, appreciate not only keeping this hospital…but also the continuing investment in the area,” Blankley said. “Celebrations like this today show the county, its board of supervisors and (SCVH) leadership truly value healthcare that reaches everyone.” 

Paul Lorenz, CEO of Santa Clara Valley Healthcare, added in a statement, “This new ambulatory fleet provides increased flexibility and ensures patients are transported in a timely manner to the designated care location. This was made possible through a private and public partnership with Westmed Ambulance Service and we thank them for their support.”

A portion of the cost of the new ambulance fleet came from donations from the community to The Friends of Saint Louise Advisory Board, which is part of the Valley Health Foundation. 

“It was our donor base in South County that initially responded and they played a significant role in bringing us to this point,” said Michael Elliott, President and Executive Director for Valley Health Foundation.

Michael Moore
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Agriculture

Vineyard brings romantic vibe to South Valley

I love our local wineries but have to admit...
Business

Local Scene: Academic Honors

Escobedo graduates Gilroy resident Selene Escobedo, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies,...
Community

Gilroy woman arrested on suspicion of causing $300K in fire damage

A 49-year-old woman with a conviction for arson has...

SOCIAL MEDIA

10,025FansLike
1,139FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Plaques & Banners

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Vineyard brings romantic vibe to South Valley

Local Scene: Academic Honors