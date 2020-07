Fire crews continued on July 6 to battle with the Crews Fire just northeast of Gilroy. As of 8am July 7, the fire has burned 5,400 acres of vegetation and is 20 percent contained, according to CalFire. Smoke from the fires has prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory for the South Bay area, which includes Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy. Evacuations remain in place in the area.

