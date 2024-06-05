Firefighters extinguished a giant pile of cardboard and other materials at a recycling facility in south Gilroy the night of June 3, according to authorities.

The Gilroy Fire Department received a call about 8:24pm reporting smoke in the area of Obata Way, Division Chief Gerry Laird said. While engines were en route to the scene, firefighters upgraded the call to a second alarm, with CAL FIRE resources also responding to the blaze.

Crews arrived and determined the smoke was coming from a fire in a pile of recycling materials at Pacific Coast Recycling, 5895 Obata Way, Laird said. The pile was about 100 feet wide by 200 feet long, and about 25 feet high.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within a couple hours, and remained at the scene until about midnight, Laird added.

No property damage or injuries resulted from the fire, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and under investigation, Laird said.

Pacific Coast Recycling could not be contacted for comment.