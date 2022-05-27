good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
68.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
May 27, 2022
Article Search
An image from the Gilroy Police Department's video of the Sept. 8 officer-involved shooting shows the exchange of gunfire between the officer and Gilroy resident David Lopez.
NewsCrimeFeatured

DA: Gilroy officer acted in self-defense during shootout

Report cites ‘overwhelming’ evidence in September 2021 incident

By: Staff Report
16
0

The Gilroy Police officer who shot and killed a man during an early morning shootout in 2021 acted lawfully in self-defense, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office determined.

In a report released May 27, Deputy District Attorney Robert Baker wrote there was “overwhelming evidence” to conclude that Officer Catalina Fraide “believed she was in imminent danger of being killed by [David] Lopez, that shooting him was necessary to protect against that danger, and that the amount of force she used was reasonable.”

“Officer Catalina Fraide’s disciplined response to a live-fire ambush by a violent felon intent on killing police officers is a credit to her training, professionalism and courage,” Baker wrote in the 20-page public report. “Under the facts of this case and the applicable law, Officer Fraide reasonably believed she needed to use deadly force to protect herself from being killed by David Lopez, and such force was necessary and reasonable under the circumstances.”

At 2:30am on Sept. 8, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a man who identified himself as Dave Lopez, a 40-year-old Gilroy resident, according to police. He reportedly told the dispatcher that police were looking for him and that he would be waiting at the Gilroy Post Office at 100 Fourth St., saying he was unarmed and intoxicated.

Fraide, who was the first officer on scene, knew that Lopez was wanted for an attempted murder on Aug. 31, and used her vehicle’s public address system to instruct him to lie on the ground, according to the report.

However, the report stated Lopez immediately began shooting at Fraide with a handgun, striking her patrol vehicle, as he took cover behind a pillar. Fraide hopped out of the vehicle as it was still rolling, according to the report, extending her leg to apply the parking brake as she darted behind the vehicle.

In an interview with investigators, Fraide said she was “terrified” and thought Lopez “was going to pop up and murder me.”

Lopez’s 9mm handgun jammed, the report stated, and he pulled out a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun from his shorts, and attempted to fire at Fraide again, but the gun was unloaded.

Fraide fired three shots at Lopez, but missed. At that point, Sgt. Kenneth Ellsworth began approaching the scene in his patrol car on Eigleberry Street, and Lopez appeared to be pointing his gun at him, dashcam footage shows.

Fraide said she believed Lopez was attempting to reload his gun, and to protect herself and other responding officers, she fired two more shots at Lopez, one of which struck him in the head, killing him.

Gilroy Police released video footage from Fraide’s body-worn camera and vehicle dashcam soon after the incident.

Fraide, who was hired by Gilroy Police in August 2019, reportedly told investigators that she didn’t have a chance to de-escalate the situation as she was under attack as soon as she arrived.

Baker’s report cited several California Penal Code sections, one of which states that police officers “may use deadly force when necessary to protect themselves and others from the imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury.”

“Under the totality of circumstances, any reasonable officer in the same situation would be expected to respond in the same manner as Officer Fraide to defend against the danger posed by Lopez,” Baker wrote. “Consequently, her actions were in lawful self-defense.”

An autopsy found that Lopez was under the influence of methamphetamine and amphetamine during the shooting.

A GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for Lopez’s funeral costs was created by a friend of the family on Sept. 9.

The page describes Lopez, a father of four, as a “great father who loved his family unconditionally.”

“David was a bright spark in this world and will be deeply missed,” the page states. “He touched the lives of so many and it’s our turn to give back to his family in their time of need. We are raising money to cover the costs of the funeral and memorial services for David Lopez’s family as this passing was completely unexpected.”

The District Attorney’s Office investigates all fatal law enforcement encounters to determine if the lethal force was legal.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Miller Red Barn group honored for work

Staff Report -
The Miller Red Barn Association (MRBA), a local nonprofit...
News

Gavilan student awarded $20K scholarship

Staff Report -
Aileen Romero, Associated Students of Gavilan College Region IV...
Christopher High School

Christopher baseball team caps improbable CCS title run with dominating finish

Emanuel Lee -
The future has arrived for the Christopher High baseball...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,645FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
miller red barn association santa clara county preservation alliance

Miller Red Barn group honored for work

gavilan college kathleen rose aileen romero pister scholarship uc santa cruz

Gavilan student awarded $20K scholarship