Photo: Downtown comics store celebrates one year

David Caldwell is shown surrounded by Funko Pop figurines and the latest comic books inside his store, Caldwell’s Comics and Cards, 7483 Monterey St. The downtown business is celebrating its one-year anniversary, with select items up to 40% off March 19-20 and up to 50% off March 26-27. Caldwell, who operates the store with his family, said business has been strong. “We want to thank the people of Gilroy for their support,” he said. The store also holds frequent promotions on its social media pages. For information, visit caldwellscomicsandcards.com.