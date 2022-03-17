good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
68.9 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
March 18, 2022
Article Search
caldwell's comics & cards david caldwell downtown gilroy
Photo: Erik Chalhoub
BusinessFeaturedNews

Photo: Downtown comics store celebrates one year

By: Erik Chalhoub
32
0

David Caldwell is shown surrounded by Funko Pop figurines and the latest comic books inside his store, Caldwell’s Comics and Cards, 7483 Monterey St. The downtown business is celebrating its one-year anniversary, with select items up to 40% off March 19-20 and up to 50% off March 26-27. Caldwell, who operates the store with his family, said business has been strong. “We want to thank the people of Gilroy for their support,” he said. The store also holds frequent promotions on its social media pages. For information, visit caldwellscomicsandcards.com.

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Stop signs to be added at Church Street intersection

Staff Report -
Work is expected to get underway soon on a...
COVID-19

Two years after first lockdown, Covid-19 picture improves

Erik Chalhoub -
It’s been two years since Santa Clara County went...
News

South County unemployment rate grows slightly

Staff Report -
Silicon Valley's unemployment rate increased by 3.2% in January...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,643FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
church fourth street intersection downtown gilroy crosswalk

Stop signs to be added at Church Street intersection

Two years after first lockdown, Covid-19 picture improves