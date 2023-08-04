86.1 F
August 5, 2023
An image shared by San Jose Police Assistant Chief Paul Joseph shows a stolen vehicle crashing into the Gavilan Golf Course on Aug. 3. Photo: Paul Joseph/Twitter
NewsCrimeFeatured

Driver crashes stolen vehicle into golf course in Gilroy

By: Staff Report
Four people were arrested Aug. 3 after they reportedly crashed a stolen vehicle into the Gavilan Golf Course.

According to San Jose Police, at about 5:20pm, automated license plate reader cameras alerted officers of a Hyundai Sonata, which had earlier been reported stolen, driving in the area of Winchester Boulevard and Moorpark Avenue in San Jose.

The driver led officers on a pursuit, which was later called off, an SJPD spokesperson said.

Eventually, an SJPD helicopter spotted the vehicle traveling south toward Gilroy. The driver then crashed through a fence into the Gavilan Golf Course on Santa Teresa Boulevard. The helicopter pilot used a public address system to warn golfers and to give commands to the suspects, who had run to a nearby field, according to SJPD Assistant Chief Paul Joseph.

Responding officers from the Gilroy Police Department and California Highway Patrol took the driver and three passengers into custody at gunpoint.

The suspects, who have not been identified, were booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
