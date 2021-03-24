Driver dies after vehicle collides with tree

A driver died March 24 after their vehicle collided with a tree off Highway 101 and caught fire, the California Highway Patrol reported.

According to the CHP, at about 1:50am, a 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Highway 101 south of the Sargent overcrossing near Gilroy. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the east roadway edge, down an embankment, and collided with a tree, subsequently catching fire.

The driver of the vehicle, whose identity is unknown, suffered fatal injuries, according to the CHP.

It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Silveira or Officer Uribe at the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area Office at 408.484.2324.