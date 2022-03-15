Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck

A person died after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a semi-truck at the intersection of Monterey Road and Travel Park Circle on March 14.

According to Gilroy Police, the driver of the Ford Focus was found dead at the scene when officers arrived at 8:30pm.

Police said the investigation is continuing to determine the factors leading to the collision, and if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

The collision ruptured the fuel tank of the semi-truck, and a large amount of diesel fuel flooded the roadway, police said. The roadway was closed until 4:30am for the investigation, hazardous materials cleanup and removal of vehicles.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin by the Santa Clara County Coroner.

The investigation is currently being led by the department’s Major Accident Investigation Team. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Officer Rene Arbizu at 408.846.0541. Information can be left anonymously.