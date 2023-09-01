73.3 F
Gilroy
September 1, 2023
Community

Driver dies in San Martin collision

Crash occurred Aug. 31 at Monterey Road and Highland Avenue

By: Staff Report
A 48-year-old man was killed and another man was left with head trauma after a two-vehicle collision Aug. 31 in San Martin. 

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene at Monterey Road and Highland Avenue at about 1:12pm, according to CHP. 

An initial investigation determined that a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound toward Monterey Road and allegedly entered the highway against a red light. 

A Kia Forte was traveling southbound on Monterey Road and the two vehicles collided in the intersection. 

Paramedics treated drivers of both vehicles at the scene before taking them to separate hospitals. The driver of the Kia died from his injuries after being taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. 

Two passengers in the pickup truck reported minor injuries. 

No arrests had been made as of the night of Aug. 31. The collision remains under investigation, CHP said. 

Witnesses are encouraged to contact CHP Officer J. Lucio at 408.427.0700. 

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

