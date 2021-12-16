good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 16, 2021
News

DUI checkpoint set for Dec. 17

Police: Purpose is to promote safety, not arrests

By: Staff Report
The Gilroy Police Department will be conducting a checkpoint on Dec. 17 to look out for impaired drivers.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, police said.

During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Sgt. Michael McMahon said. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

Police are reminding the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or operating heavy machinery. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Gilroy Police officers also worked a focused traffic enforcement operation throughout the city on Dec. 10.

According to police, officers issued about 30 citations for various traffic violations, including red light violations, distracted driving, failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk and others.

