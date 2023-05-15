73.5 F
Gilroy
May 15, 2023
DUI checkpoint set for May 19 

Operation scheduled at undisclosed location in South Santa Clara County

By: Staff Report
The Hollister-Gilroy office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will conduct a sobriety/driver license checkpoint on May 19 within an unincorporated area of south Santa Clara County. 

CHP officers who are trained in the detection of alcohol and drug impaired drivers will staff the sobriety checkpoint. A CHP Drug Recognition Expert, certified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will be on site to provide assessments of any drivers suspected of drug use. Officers will have use of preliminary alcohol screening devices to accurately analyze breath samples. 

Drivers passing through the checkpoint will be checked for impairment and arrested if determined to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

This sobriety checkpoint is made possible through a grant known as Don’t Drive Impaired. Funding for this grant is made possible through the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

