Initial election results show Diana Sanchez Bentz, Christina Tovar and Rebeca Armendariz leading the Nov. 3 vote for Gilroy City Council Districts 4, 5 and 6, respectively.

Results posted at 8:08pm on the Santa Clara County Registrar’s website account for about 23% of the county’s registered voters. The next local results will be updated at 8:45pm on the registrar’s site.

The early, partial results show Bentz leading Fred Tovar in the District 4 race, with 58.68% or 426 votes.

In District 5, Christina Tovar leads Tom Cline and Joseph Garcia with 47.75%, or 583 of the counted votes. Cline has tallied 37.92%, and Garcia has 14.33% of the vote so far.

For District 6, former Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz leads the three-candidate field with 49.56% of the vote so far, according to the registrar’s office. Elizabeth Bracco has garnered 34.8% of the tallied votes, and Brad Starks is at 15.64 percent.

In the election for two contested seats on the Gilroy Unified School District Board of Trustees, incumbent Michelle Nelson and Jane Stevens lead in Trustee Areas 3 and 4, respectively.

Nelson leads Dan Harney with 55.02%, or 905 votes in TA 3, according to the registrar’s office.

In TA 4, Stevens has 71.66% of the vote so far, leading Trevor Van Laar who has 28.34% of the counted votes.

According to the California Secretary of State’s office, the first election night results are mostly ballots received before Nov. 3, which include vote-by-mail and early voting ballots.