April 5, 2023
2.6 earthquake rattles Morgan Hill
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Earthquake shakes Bay Area

By: Staff Report
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was reported in San Benito County on Tuesday afternoon and could be felt in parts of the Bay Area.

The quake was reported at 3:23pm April 4 and was centered about five miles northwest of Hollister and 19 miles west-southwest of Salinas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There have been no reports of damage related to the quake, which people in parts of the South Bay and elsewhere around the region reported feeling Tuesday afternoon.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
