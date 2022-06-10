good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 10, 2022
FeaturedNews

Vegetation fire burns near Redwood Retreat Road

By: Staff Report
UPDATE 5PM:

Cal Fire personnel on scene downgraded the size of the fire to two acres, and were canceling incoming engines as crews had surrounded 75% of the acreage with retardant.

Mop-up is underway, according to Cal Fire radio dispatch.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Cal Fire is reporting a vegetation fire in steep terrain on the 6800 block of Redwood Retreat Road near Gilroy, the agency tweeted on Friday. 

As of 4:25pm the fire was at eight acres with a slow-to-moderate rate of spread, officials said. 

Cal Fire is referring to it as the Redwood Incident for now. Officials from the sheriff’s department are also on the scene to assist firefighters. 

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.

Staff Report

