Vegetation fire burns near Redwood Retreat Road

UPDATE 5PM:

Cal Fire personnel on scene downgraded the size of the fire to two acres, and were canceling incoming engines as crews had surrounded 75% of the acreage with retardant.

Mop-up is underway, according to Cal Fire radio dispatch.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Cal Fire is reporting a vegetation fire in steep terrain on the 6800 block of Redwood Retreat Road near Gilroy, the agency tweeted on Friday.

As of 4:25pm the fire was at eight acres with a slow-to-moderate rate of spread, officials said.

Cal Fire is referring to it as the Redwood Incident for now. Officials from the sheriff’s department are also on the scene to assist firefighters.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.