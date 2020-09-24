Eight-vehicle pileup shuts down Sixth Street

A block of Sixth Street is currently shut down after a driver who was reportedly speeding through the area smashed into a vehicle and caused an eight-vehicle pileup.

According to witnesses, around 1pm Sept. 24, a Chrysler 300S was traveling westbound on Sixth Street between Eigleberry and Monterey streets when a Jeep pulled out of Gourmet Alley in front of it. The Chrysler clipped the Jeep and plowed into a Chevrolet 2500HD pickup truck, the force of the impact pushing the truck onto the sidewalk.

The Jeep, meanwhile, spun into a parked vehicle, which was shoved into other parked vehicles.

Alyssa McGrew, whose vehicle was hit in the pileup, said she saw one vehicle go airborne during the rapid chain of events.

A young girl who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital. The driver of the Jeep suffered moderate injuries.

Police are currently interviewing the driver as the investigation continues. Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

This story will be updated.