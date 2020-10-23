Election 2020, Gilroy Unified School District: Technology and equality among BC Doyle’s priorities

BC Doyle, first elected to the Gilroy Unified School District Board of Trustees in 2016, said the impact he was able to have during the past four years encouraged him to seek another term.

The little things, he mentioned, can make the difference in improving students’ educational experience.

“Many of my accomplishments have been focused on our district facilities, making sure they are best suited for every member of Gilroy,” he said. “For instance, outside El Roble, there was an old mow strip that forced children to walk through mud to reach the school bus. Every day in the rain, I would see kids stumble on their way home and I petitioned to the superintendent to make a change. It is the little things that bring us closer as a community.”

As part of GUSD’s first district election for the Board of Education, Doyle, if re-elected, would represent Trustee Area 6.

Doyle, born and raised in Michigan, served as a Navy S.E.A.L. in Vietnam, Panama and Africa. He earned his bachelor’s degree in animal science from California State University, Fresno while serving in the Navy.

In 1984, Doyle began working for the Gilroy Unified School District as a food service warehouseman. He eventually became a pool technician with the maintenance department and retired in 2014.

Doyle’s wife, daughter-in-law and granddaughter all work for the district, while his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren either have graduated or are currently enrolled in district schools.

Distance learning as a result of the pandemic, as well as the civil unrest that has shaken the nation, are significant issues for the district, Doyle said.

“These issues have exposed a disparity in our town and must be addressed on a small and large scale,” he said. “People must reconnect during a time where everyone is remote, and we can start this by implementing a widespread distribution of Chromebooks and Wi-Fi Hotspots. Similarly, we need to teach the next generation equality, equity and inclusion for each community member, regardless of one’s identity.”

Doyle said the board can take a leadership role by acting as a “united force” when voting on items to continue steering the district forward.

With students forced to work from home not knowing when school will return to in-person instruction, Doyle said it is critical that the district establishes a “one to one ratio” of students to technology that allows them to “thrive in these uncertain times.” Many families, such as those at the Ochoa Migrant Housing Center and in rural areas of Gilroy, have expressed concerns over the reliability of internet service.

Doyle stressed the importance of voting.

“Voting is an essential part of our democracy and it’s so important that we participate,” he said. “Regardless of history or political affiliation, voting is a sure way to make your voice heard as an opportunity for change.”