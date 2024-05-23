The Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority this week announced its first Coyote Valley Photo Contest, allowing local residents and photography enthusiasts to share their favorite images of the local natural wonderland.

As part of the in-progress Coyote Valley Conservation Area Master Plan, the authority is looking for photos that “reveal the many unique aspects of this important conservation landscape’s open spaces,” says the OSA’s website.

Winners of the “Picturing Coyote Valley” contest will receive a $100 gift card to REI. In addition, their photos will be featured with credit in upcoming OSA events and publications, according to the authority. Contest categories include wildlife, plant life, landscapes, agriculture, people in nature and aspiring photographers. Participants can each enter a total of three images, and no more than one in each category, according to the contest rules.

The images must be taken on publicly owned or managed lands within the Coyote Valley Conservation Program Area, which includes the Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve; Coyote Ridge Open Space Preserve and Coyote Creek Parkway.

A people’s choice award will be selected by the public for each category.

The contest runs from May 2-July 22.

For full contest rules and to enter your photos in the Picturing Coyote Valley contest, visit https://tinyurl.com/4923p5kn.