De Carlo named to president’s list

Gilroy resident Gavin De Carlo was named to the winter 2024 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List, says a press release from the university.

Veterans Resource Fair is June 1

The South Santa Clara Valley Memorial District is hosting a Veterans Resource Fair from 9am-1pm June 1 at the Gilroy Veterans Memorial Hall, 74 West Sixth Street, in coordination with American Legion Post 217 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6309.

The event will include medical professionals, counseling, benefits assistance and some local businesses with services specifically for veterans. Veterans should bring either their DD214 or VA card for proof of service.

For more information email [email protected] or call 408.842.3838.

Support the library

The Friends of the Gilroy Library will hold its monthly book sale 10am-1pm June 8 at the Gilroy Library, 350 West Sixth Street. Books will cost $5 per bag for members and $8 per bag for non-members. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $5.

Garlic City Car Show is June 15

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce Garlic City Car Show will return to downtown Gilroy on June 15, for its 24th year.

Under the chamber’s stewardship since 2016, the Garlic City Car Show promises to continue its legacy of “community celebration and automotive excellence,” says a press release from the chamber.

The car show will take place 10am-4pm June 15. The event is a magnet for enthusiasts and spectators alike, drawing thousands each year, the press release continues. Attendees can expect a “vibrant showcase of custom and classic cars,” as well as a selection of vendors and an array of beer and wine options. As always, the event remains free for spectators.

Registration for car participants is open as of March 21.

This year, the chamber is inviting businesses and individuals to participate in the iconic Garlic City Car Show through sponsorships. This opportunity supports the event and promotes sponsoring businesses to a broad audience, says the release.

Established initially as a kickoff to the Gilroy Garlic Festival, the Garlic City Car Show has become a staple of Gilroy’s cultural and social calendar. After a brief hiatus due to Covid-19, the car show returned to downtown Gilroy last year, welcoming more than 30 vendors and showcasing 200 classic cars. More than 5,000 people attended the 2023 car show.

For more information on how to register or become a sponsor of the 2024 event, visit https://gilroy.org/garliccitycarshow/.

Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic is June 21

The annual Gilroy Garlic Festival Golf Classic will be held June 21 at Gilroy Golf Course, with proceeds to benefit the nonprofit Gilroy Garlic Festival Association.

Since 1979, the Garlic Festival Association has distributed more than $12 million to community groups and charities throughout the county.

The June 21 golf tournament fundraiser is expected to sell out. Registration includes a round of golf, lunch on the course and post-play dinner, according to the festival association. Play begins at 1pm with a shotgun start, and the format is four-person scramble.

Dinner will be prepared by Gourmet Alley chefs. Fun activities are scheduled throughout the day.

Tickets for the June 21 tournament are on sale now online at https://gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com/.

Fundraiser supports therapeutic riding

One Step Closer’s 2024 fundraiser gala will take place 5-9pm June 23 at Coyote Ranch Event Center, featuring line dancing instruction, live auction, BBQ dinner, raffle, open bar and more.

Line dancing lessons will be taught by Janet Goddard, to live music by the Country Cougars. Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner will be the auctioneer for the live auction items.

The fundraiser supports all programs at One Step Closer Therapeutic Riding, a Morgan Hill based nonprofit that offers adaptive horseback riding and equine-assisted therapy to people with disabilities and U.S. military veterans.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the June 23 gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ces7ck4.

Mushroom Festival this weekend in Morgan Hill

The 43rd Morgan Hill Mushroom Festival, formerly known as Mushroom Mardi Gras, will take place May 25-26 in the city’s downtown.

The festival will take place throughout the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center’s grounds, and surrounded by a temporary fence. The site encompasses the CCC amphitheater and lawn, as well as the facility’s parking lot and Gavilan College and Community Playhouse buildings.

Festival hours are 10am-7pm May 25 and 10am-6pm May 26.

Entry to this year’s festival costs $20 for general admission; $17 for seniors and those who serve in the military; and $35 for a two-day pass. Children age 15 and under get in for free.

The festival’s organizer, the nonprofit Morgan Hill Mushroom Mardi Gras, Inc., uses revenue from the event to provide scholarships to local students and grants for nonprofits, schools and youth groups. Over the last 42-plus years, the festival has awarded about $1.5 million in scholarships and more than $550,000 to local nonprofits, school groups and youth sports.

Visitors to this year’s festival will enjoy shopping at scores of arts and crafts and retail booths; gourmet food vendors, many producing mushroom-inspired dishes; beer and wine gardens; live music performances on two stages, including the CCC amphitheater; chef demonstrations; a mushroom expo; and strolling entertainment.

The festival’s Mushroom Exhibition will offer chef demonstrations, vendors and educational exhibits focusing on the fungi that have made Morgan Hill the Mushroom Capital of the Western U.S.

The event’s 2024 entertainment lineup includes “Hotel California, Eagles Original Tribute Band” as well as San Francisco dance and party band “The Party Starters.”

For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, visit the festival’s website at morganhillmushroomfestival.org.