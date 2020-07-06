Evacuations underway as fires rage in rural South County

Firefighters are currently battling two wildfires in South County.

According to CalFire, the Crews Fire, off of Crews Road and Oak Spring Circle just north of Gilroy, is at 600 acres as of 6pm July 5.

The fire was first reported at 3pm. Evacuations are in progress, according to CalFire.

The Park Fire is currently 50 percent contained in the area of the Anderson Reservoir in Morgan Hill.

From the CalFire Santa Clara Unit:

“The Park Fire is currently 343 acres and 50 percent contained. The fire was reported on July 4 at 11pm. Early this morning, 25 residences were threatened but fortunately none were damaged or destroyed, several outbuildings were damaged. Eighty people have been evacuated and another 20 are sheltering in place.

“Over the next 12 hours the fire is expected to have limited growth but there will be significant mop-up due to the steep and inaccessible terrain.

“There are currently 38 fire engines, eight hand crews and four bulldozers totaling 237 firefighters at the scene. Our local co-operators from Santa Clara County Parks Department, Santa Clara County Sheriff Department and the California Highway Patrol are assisting us.

“Forward progress of the fire was stopped at 10:30 this morning. Firefighters remain on scene strengthening containment lines and mopping up hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”