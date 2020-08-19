Event marks centennial of suffrage movement

The Neon Exchange and Gallery 1202 are co-hosting the 2020 Women’s Vote Centennial Celebration at the newly renovated Neon Exchange, 7365 Monterey St., on Aug. 22 from 1-4pm.

This event includes a contactless, self-guided tour throughout the building with film presentations, a photo gallery, a door raffle, and suffragette cookies.

In accordance with social distancing regulations, all attendees will need to keep their masks on and stay six feet apart. Three waves of 10 people each will be sent every half hour.

To RSVP on Eventbrite, visit tinyurl.com/y474m6x5.