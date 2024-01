A fatal crash was reported the morning of Jan. 12 on Highway 152 east of Gilroy in Santa Clara County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly after 7am on Highway 152 near Lake Road.

The highway remained closed in the area of the crash as of 9am, CHP officials said. No other details about the crash were immediately available.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.