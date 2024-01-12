Two Morgan Hill children died in a five-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 152 east of Gilroy in Santa Clara County the morning of Jan. 12, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to the scene of the crash just after 7am. The initial investigation determined that a 2021 Tesla, driven by a Los Banos man, was traveling westbound on Highway 152 just west of Lake Road, behind a 2015 Peterbilt tractor trailer, driven by a Petaluma man, says a press release from the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Office.

The Tesla driver began to use the eastbound lane to attempt to pass the Peterbilt. The front right of the Tesla collided with the front right of an oncoming 2018 Honda, which was traveling in the eastbound lane of Highway 152, authorities said. The collision caused the Tesla to lose control before colliding head-on with a 2017 Dodge, driven by a Morgan Hill man in the eastbound lane of Highway 152. Another adult and three children—ages 1, 4 and 7—were traveling as passengers in the Dodge.

This impact caused the Dodge to spin out into the westbound lane and into the path of the Peterbilt, which collided with the left side of the Dodge, CHP said.

The Tesla continued to travel out of control in a westerly direction and collided with another vehicle, a 2020 Subaru that was moving eastbound on Highway 152, says the press release. The Peterbilt continued in a southwesterly direction through a privately owned fence next to the road.

CHP said emergency personnel arrived and began rendering aid to the injured parties. The Tesla driver was transported by ambulance to San Jose Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

A passenger of the Dodge, a 4-year-old girl from Morgan Hill, was transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where the child died of her injuries, according to police. A 7-year-old Morgan Hill girl, also a passenger in the Dodge, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Authorities have not publicly identified the children who died in the accident.

A 1-year-old boy who was traveling in the Dodge was uninjured, according to the CHP press release.

Three occupants of the Honda, driven by a San Jose woman, suffered minor injuries, police said. The driver of the Subaru also suffered minor injuries.

No drivers were arrested or cited at the scene. Investigators do not know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the accident can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Office at 408.427.0700.