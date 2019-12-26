Festival of Lights in South County

The South County Jewish community gathered on Dec. 22 to mark the beginning of the eight-day Chanukah holiday, also known as the Festival of Lights.

The first-ever Chanukah Celebration and Grand Public Menorah Lighting in Morgan Hill was hosted by the Chabad South County Jewish Center, which serves families in Gilroy, Morgan Hill and surrounding South County areas.

The event included a menorah lighting, LED light show, crafts for children, music, a raffle and more.

The Jewish celebration marks the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the second century BC, when Jews rose up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors.