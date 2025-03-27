The Santa Clara County Fairgrounds hosted a Purina Honor Show Field Day, sponsored by Gilroy Farmers Supply. The free educational event attracted youth participants aged 9-19 from 4-H, Future Farmers of America and The Grange who are eager to enhance their livestock care and showmanship skills.

Throughout the morning, attendees engaged in live demonstrations and presentations led by Purina animal husbandry experts. Participants learned crucial skills, including choosing the right animal, proper feeding and care techniques, preparing animals for showmanship and presenting their livestock confidently to judges.

The event fostered a welcoming environment that emphasized the value of agricultural education, which is a core mission of the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. This initiative not only educated youth about the traditions of family farming but also inspired them to become responsible stewards of the land.

The March 8 field day was one of many ways that family-owned Gilroy Farmers Supply promotes youth agricultural education and preparedness. Co-owner Rubi Valdivia said the store’s nutrition specialist often visits schools and classes to talk about feeding livestock and other animals, and has given presentations to area 4-H and FFA groups.

Gilroy Farmers Supply has partnered with Purina, one of the local supply store’s longtime vendors, since December, Valdivia said.

“We thought it would be nice to offer some education to the up and coming farmers in the community,” Valdivia said.

Valdivia owns Gilroy Farmers Supply with her father, Toby, and siblings Christian, Jacob and Cristal—who hail from a farming family lineage. They acquired the business, formerly known as Farmers Feed, in 2022.

“We’re really happy with the turnout” at the event, Rubi said. “We hope to continue to do events like this for the community and to reach as many young people as we can.”

Salene Duarte, co-interim executive director of the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, expressed her enthusiasm: “The fairgrounds is dedicated to preserving agricultural traditions and enhancing educational opportunities for local youth. We are proud to support events like the Purina Honor Show Field Day, which equip the next generation with essential life skills and knowledge about agriculture.”

Jordan Baurmgartner teaches how to properly raise and show cattle March 8 at Purina Honor Show Field Day at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. Attendees included members of 4-H, Future Farmers of America and The Grange. Photo: Contributed