94.3 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
October 5, 2023
Article Search
FeaturedNews

Firefighters urge more staffing on west end of Gilroy

Temporary coverage levels are ‘insufficient,’ union states

By: Erik Chalhoub
35
0

Gilroy’s firefighter union issued a plea to the public on Sept. 23, asking residents to reach out to officials to demand more staffing coverage on the west end of the city as contract negotiations are underway.

The response from city officials was swift, with City Administrator Jimmy Forbis and Fire Chief Jim Wyatt releasing a letter Sept. 25 outlining, among other things, the number of calls the fire department receives citywide, and also the amount of funds the city allocates to the department.

Before the Gilroy City Council went into closed session on Oct. 2 to discuss the firefighters’ contract, nine people addressed the council about the situation, in addition to about a dozen letters submitted beforehand.

In the letter, posted by the Gilroy Firefighters Association Local 2805 on social media, the union stated that the temporary fire station, located on the Ranch Site of Christmas Hill Park, has “faced severe staffing challenges, resulting in inconsistent service levels” for the past four years.

“For a significant duration, the station has been staffed with just two responders for a mere 12 hours a day, from 8am to 8pm,” the letter stated, adding that at times earlier this year, it was “completely unstaffed.” “Unfortunately, this staffing level is insufficient to handle the wide range of emergencies our community may face.”

Steven Hayes, president of the union, told the council that the station needs to be staffed with three firefighters in order to cover one of the busiest areas of the city, especially with the many new homes constructed in the Glen Loma Ranch development.

“Chief Wyatt has explained that we are really good at our job once we get [to an emergency], as our save rate is one of the highest in the county,” he said. “But if we’re not there in time, it’s not a good patient outcome.”

Hayes added that one of the primary call-generators in the area is the senior communities off of Third Street, but “it takes us a long time to get there.”

“We need to staff this station and we need your help,” he told the council.

Christopher Cobillas, who lives near Gavilan College in Gilroy’s west side, said emergencies don’t happen only between the hours of 8am and 8pm.

“It is completely irresponsible to gamble on my neighbors’ and my family’s lives by not fully staffing the Santa Teresa station,” he said.

In their letter, Forbis and Wyatt compared the amount of calls the Santa Teresa District receives compared to the rest of the city, concluding that it amounts to 6% of the total calls.

Staffing the station during times of low demand is “not fiscally responsible,” they wrote.

“Consistent with the City’s commitment to ensure service levels, the City’s Fire Chief will continue to upstaff that station when the call volume dictates or during wildland fire danger consistent with the data,” the letter reads.

Over the past four years, the city has invested $7.9 million into the fire department, according to the letter, which includes two new fire engines and gear, along with a 5% salary step increase agreed upon in 2022 for the next four years. The city’s recently approved budget will add two firefighters beginning in July 2024.

A modular fire station to upgrade the facilities at Christmas Hill Park is also on its way, which will include sleeping quarters, an office, shower and kitchen, allowing for 24-hour staffing. The recent removal of the speed bumps in the Christmas Hill Park parking lot helped quicken response times, Wyatt said at a council meeting earlier this year.

“We welcome a healthy discussion about the status of our fire department,” Forbis’ and Wyatt’s letter stated. “Addressing specific issues allows for better performance and better patient outcomes. There are many variables in providing fire protection and medical services—minimum staffing is just one of them.”

Bob Weaver, who lives in the area covered by the Santa Teresa station, took issue with the wording of the letter, saying that the call volume looks low because the station is not open 24/7.

“It makes it look more like a labor management problem and not a public safety problem,” he said. “It’s a perception that people who live south of Uvas Creek are expendable.”

The council is slated to consider staffing options for the Santa Teresa Fire Station on Nov. 20.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Haunted attraction makes its return to Gilroy

For Oscar Garcia, success is measured in screams and...
News

Local Scene: Pop-up park; Gilroy walking tour

Blood donation opportunities in Gilroy The American Red Cross continues...
Crime

Man accused of killing, dismembering woman in Gilroy

Human remains found in Gilroy recently have been confirmed...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
1,060FollowersFollow
2,591FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
world's largest haunted house

Haunted attraction makes its return to Gilroy

downtown gilroy pop-up park

Local Scene: Pop-up park; Gilroy walking tour