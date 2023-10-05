94.3 F
downtown gilroy pop-up park
A xylophone with sheet music to songs such as “Row Row Row Your Boat” and “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” is among the features of the pop-up park recently opened next to the Gilroy Center for the Arts in downtown. The park also includes a ping-pong table, benches, potted trees, cornhole boards and ladder ball stations. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Local Scene: Pop-up park; Gilroy walking tour

By: Staff Report
Blood donation opportunities in Gilroy

The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood and platelet shortage and asks the public to book a time to give as soon as possible. 

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets. 

Blood drives are scheduled in Gilroy on Oct. 7 from 8:30am to 1:30pm at the Veterans Memorial Building, 74 West Sixth St., and Oct. 12 from 10am to 4pm at Interfaith-The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Gilroy, 7999 Miller Ave.

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1.800.733.2767.

Those who come to give will receive a $15 Amazon gift card by email.

Walking tour to visit Weeks buildings

The Gilroy Historical Society will host a walking tour of buildings designed by William Weeks on Oct. 7.

Gilroy has 15 buildings designed by this Central Coast architect between 1900 and 1920. Styles range from elaborate Victorian to simplified Craftsman homes and include two National Register buildings. A large commercial building downtown, the Carnegie library, Wheeler Hospital and the Rebekah Children’s Services building are part of Weeks’ legacy. 

Participants are asked to meet at the Gilroy Museum, 195 Fifth St. at 10am for the two-hour walking tour. The tour is free but donations to the museum are appreciated.

Bell’s Station gate to open for limited time at Coe Park

​​For one weekend, Henry W. Coe State Park will open the gate at Bell’s Station on Highway 152 east of Gilroy and allow attendees to drive along Kaiser-Aetna Road to the Dowdy Visitor Center. 

This rare event allows for backpacking, bikepacking, horseback riding, general day use hiking or mountain biking. 

The Bell Station entrance gate will be open from Oct. 13-15 during the hours of 8am to 8pm. 

Shaded tables at Dowdy have views of the expanse of the park, including Tie Down Peak. Bura Bura Peak is a short hike away, with 360-degree views of the park and surrounding areas. 

Fees will be waived if visitors fill out a survey at the event. 

For information, visit coepark.net/dowdy-ranch-open.

Beer Crawl returns to downtown

The Downtown Gilroy Beer Crawl, presented by the Gilroy Downtown Business Association, returns Oct. 14 from noon to 6pm.

Thirty pour stations will be set up at businesses throughout downtown, where guests can try 60 craft brews and local food from about 20 vendors.

Tickets are $50, or $25 for designated drivers. For information and tickets, visit downtowngilroy.com/events/beercrawl.

Book sale returns Oct. 14

The Friends of Gilroy Library holds a book sale every second Saturday of the month from 10am-1pm at the library, 350 West Sixth St.

The next sale is Oct. 14.

Books will be $5 per bag for members and $8 a bag for non-members. The bookstore regularly charges $1 for hardcover books and 50 cents for paperbacks.

The Isabel Jewell Bookstore is located in the back of the library foyer and is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 1-3pm, Wednesday from 1-4pm, Thursday from 10am to 3pm and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 10am to 1pm.

Ask Gilroy a question

City officials have created a form where residents can have their questions answered on a weekly basis.

The “Ask Gilroy” campaign allows residents to submit questions about the city’s infrastructure, upcoming developments, municipal services and other things.

The form can be found at tinyurl.com/y6cmbrc7.

Each week, officials will pick a question and provide an answer in the city’s weekly email.

Harvest Festival is Oct. 14

The San Juan Bautista Harvest Festival—featuring a variety of live entertainment, food and merchandise vendors—will take place 10am-5pm Oct. 14 in downtown San Juan Bautista. 

The event includes an array of activities for the family and celebrates the community of San Juan Bautista. 

For information, visit tinyurl.com/mvcvepp9

Gilroyans receive scholarships from Eden Housing

Two Gilroy residents were among the 34 students in the state to receive funds from Eden Housing’s Howard T. Collins Memorial Scholarship program.

They are:

• Jacqueline Garcia, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Journalism or Broadcasting at California State University, Chico

• Milca Elvira Chacon, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry at San Jose State University

A total of $107,779 was awarded to 34 students throughout California. The program awards scholarships to individuals of all ages who are current residents of properties managed by Eden Housing. Students must be currently enrolled in a course of study and pursuing their advanced educational, academic and/or career advancement and vocational goals at California colleges and universities. 

The program launched in 1993 and is named in honor of former Eden Housing board member Howard T. Collins. To date, the program has provided more than $1 million in scholarship funds to more than 620 California residents.

​​Local residents graduate from Pacific University

Two Gilroy residents graduated from Pacific University in Oregon on Aug. 12.  

They are:

• Tayler Nichol RB Martinez, Master of Science, Physician Assistant Studies

• Shelby Ann O’Hara, Master of Science, Physician Assistant Studies 

Founded in 1849, Pacific University is a nationally recognized university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, health professions and optometry.

