good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
72.6 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
July 15, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedNews

Fireworks keep first responders busy

More than 50 cited during Fourth of July

By: Staff Report
22
0

Gilroy Police arrested a man and issued more than 50 citations for illegal fireworks during an enforcement campaign on the Fourth of July.

Twelve additional officers were deployed on the Fourth of July dedicated to spotting fireworks scofflaws, according to a press release from the City of Gilroy, while the Gilroy Fire Department had nine additional firefighters for emergency response. Most of the additional officers patrolled in patrol cars, bicycles and with the use of drones. Two of the nine firefighters supported Gilroy Police during drone enforcement of fireworks violations. 

The additional officers and firefighters were funded by mitigation fees added to Gilroy’s Safe and Sane fireworks sales.

During the night of the Fourth, a man was arrested for possession of fireworks, public intoxication, and resisting arrest after officers witnessed him ignite aerial fireworks in a residential neighborhood. 

Another case was referred to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution of an adult in possession of dangerous fireworks.

Gilroy Police responded to 306 calls for service, with 170 of those calls being fireworks-related, according to the press release.

In 2021, police received 175 calls for service on the holiday, compared to 100 in 2020.

In total, 56 administrative citations were issued for fireworks violations. An additional seven administrative citations were issued in the five days prior to July 4.

Firefighters responded to 38 calls for service, with eight of those calls being for fires (two wildfires and six non-structure fires). No injuries were reported.

A total of 48 reports of illegal fireworks were reported via email. City officials said the [email protected] email reporting option assisted officers in locating violators by identifying problem areas. This option also alleviated some calls that dispatchers would have typically handled.

The public is asked to call the non-emergency line at 408.846.0350 or email [email protected] to report ongoing fireworks violations through July 15. In emergencies, use 9-1-1.

With fire season well underway, residents are encouraged to sign up for notices regarding “Local High Fire Risk” days by texting 95020 to the Nixle alert system at 888777.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

GEPDA rescues dogs, giving them a place of refuge in the process

Emanuel Lee -
The Group Education to Protect and Defend Animals (GEPDA)...
News

Lack of shelter space limits options

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy Police Department got the OK from the...
News

City alters language in ballot measure

Erik Chalhoub -
The Gilroy City Council on July 5 unanimously agreed...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,654FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

GEPDA rescues dogs, giving them a place of refuge in the...

homeless encampment luchessa avenue highway 101

Lack of shelter space limits options