December 11, 2021
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

First case of Omicron variant reported in Santa Clara County

Infected patient recently returned from out-of-state travel

By: Staff Report
Santa Clara County has received its first report of a case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, county officials said Friday.

The case was reported Dec. 9 involving someone who was fully vaccinated but has not received a booster. The person had recently returned from traveling out of the state and is currently in isolation, according to the county.

The case, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday approving Pfizer booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds, is prompting county public health officials to encourage those who haven’t gotten vaccinated or a booster shot to do so.

“Although there are still many unknowns about this variant, we strongly recommend getting vaccinated and getting your booster if you haven’t already to help guard against Omicron,” Dr. Sara Cody, the county’s director of public health, said in a statement.

Appointments are available at county clinics by visiting http://www.sccfreevax.org and people can also find appointments at http://myturn.ca.gov or by checking with their doctor or local pharmacies.

Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
