good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
50.3 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
January 26, 2021
Article Search
Rain is forecast over the next few days in Morgan Hill, according to the National Weather Service.
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Flash flood warning issued in parts of Santa Clara County

National Weather Service warns of potential hazards

By: submitted
4
0

By Bay City News Service

A flash flood warning has been issued in parts of Santa Clara County on Tuesday by the National Weather Service as heavy rains are expected to start around 10pm.

The rainstorm, which is expected to last into early Wednesday, may have up to 6 inches in some areas with potential wind gusts of 20-30 mph and localized gusts of up to 60 mph.

San Jose city officials anticipate potential flooding in the downtown and Willow Glen area—the most affected being the Guadalupe River along Willow Street and Ross Creek in the Cherry Area, City Councilmember Dev Davis said in an email. 

Davis also mentioned the city has plans in place to open an evacuation center at the Camden Community Center if needed.

Potential weather hazards include localized flooding, down trees and power lines, slick roads and highways and debris flow/mudslides in burn scar areas. 

County residents can sign up for emergency alerts at www.alertscc.org.

Additional resources and tips on what to do before, during or after a flood can be found at https://evb.gg/n#heeeeebesl/06s_RvS_

For information regarding county road closures, visit www.sccgov.org/sites/rda/Pages/roadclosures.aspx.

Avatar
submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Police release more details about shooting of Gilroy suspect

Michael Moore -
San Jose Police identified the man who died in...
Read more
COVID-19

Outdoor dining can resume in Santa Clara County

Staff Report -
Citing decreasing Covid-19-related hospitalizations, California lifted the stay-at-home order...
Read more
Local News

Gilroy man dies in collision on Highway 152

Staff Report -
A 57-year-old Gilroy man died in a two-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 152 early in the morning Jan. 23, according to authorities.
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Police release more details about shooting of Gilroy suspect

Outdoor dining can resume in Santa Clara County