65.5 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
October 27, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Flood protection agencies gear up for rainy season

Valley Water fills sandbags, removes sediment, repairs levees

By: Michael Moore
29
0

Officials from the Santa Clara Valley Water District, Santa Clara County and the city of San Jose alerted the public on Oct. 25 to the risks of flooding this rainy season, providing directions to preparation and emergency resources.

“This winter, the climate prediction center at the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a higher probability of above normal rainfall,” said Brian Garcia, the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in the Bay Area.

Last winter, dozens of atmospheric river storms dumped a record-setting amount of rain and snow, causing power outages and downed trees in the region. Water ponding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, including near-blocked culverts and storm drains, impacted Santa Clara County communities and roadways, according to the county’s emergency response center.

“So far this year, we have filled 97,000 sandbags, removed sediment from creeks and streams and repaired levees,” said Melanie Richardson, assistant chief executive officer for Valley Water.

Richardson was standing in front of the Lower Silver Creek in East San Jose, where crews recently removed 4 feet of sediment. 

San Jose City Councilmember Domingo Candelas said his city has prepared by upgrading stormwater drainage systems and coordinating with the county to assess high-risk areas and make similar adaptations.

Santa Clara County residents can go to valleywater.org/floodready to find information on where to obtain free-filled sandbags, download disaster emergency warning apps, sign up to receive alerts, make a household flood plan and learn if they live in a flood zone. 

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.  

Ruth Dusseault
Ruth Dusseault

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

CA health officials urge vaccination for flu, Covid

The California Department of Public Health is urging Californians...
News

South County center for violence survivors expands services

When the Gilroy Strong Resiliency Center opened its office...
News

Neighborhood Halloween display grows in Gilroy

In 2022, Alfred Barberena publicly revealed his plans in...

SOCIAL MEDIA

10,025FansLike
1,079FollowersFollow
2,589FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
covid-19 vaccine syringe dose booster

CA health officials urge vaccination for flu, Covid

mariposas resiliency center xinpei lu jeff rosen

South County center for violence survivors expands services