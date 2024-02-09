42.1 F
February 10, 2024
Jose Garcia designs an arrangement for Valentine’s Day at Expressions Floral’s Gilroy facility recently. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessLocal News

Floral fulfillment

Busy Valentine’s Day season underway for local florists

By: Erik Chalhoub
Valentine’s Day falls on a Wednesday this year, right in the middle of the week. For florists nationwide, that typically means a much busier holiday than if the day fell at the end or beginning of a week.

Lisa Filice, owner of Expressions Floral in Gilroy and Hollister, said when Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday or Monday, couples typically take a three-day weekend and pass on buying flowers. But when it’s smack in the center of the work week, flowers are often the go-to gift for busy lovebirds.

Expressions Floral, fresh off another busy year of weddings that is shaping up to be more of the same in 2024, is shoulder-deep in roses, orchids and more as it ramps up its operations for another hectic Valentine’s Day season.

Expressions Floral opened in 2008, which has storefronts in Gilroy at 8880 Muraoka Drive, and Hollister at 850 San Benito St.

The business will take Valentine’s Day orders on the day of the holiday, but encourages customers to order beforehand by visiting its website at expressionsfloraldesigns.com.

Other local floral businesses, such as Gilroy Flower Shop and Rosies & Posies Florist, are also taking orders for their large varieties of romantic-themed arrangements.

Paige Schultz is one of the many busy designers at Expressions Floral. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Support Local Journalism
