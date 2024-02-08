Police on Feb. 7 said that a man arrested on suspicion of robbing a Salinas bank earlier in the week also allegedly robbed a bank in Gilroy. With assistance from Gilroy Police detectives, authorities in southern California caught up with the suspect Feb. 6 in his hometown of Garden Grove.

On Feb. 3 at about 2:26pm, Gilroy police responded to an attempted bank robbery in the 7100 block of Camino Arroyo.

Michael Todd Haley

The suspect, described as a white male in his 50s wearing a gray jacket, face mask and glasses, handed a note to the teller indicating the robbery. The suspect fled the scene without taking any money, according to police.

Then on Feb. 5 at about 12:30pm, a man walked into the Mechanics Bank on North Davis Road in Salinas and robbed the teller of approximately $1,800, according to police.

The suspect left the bank and drove off in a white vehicle. Investigators used surveillance footage to try and pinpoint the car, and believed that the same vehicle was used in the attempted robbery in Gilroy two days prior.

The car’s registered owner, Michael Todd Haley, was identified as a suspect in both robberies. Police said Haley has been arrested for robbery four times before.

Arrest and search warrants were issued for Haley on Feb. 6 and he was located in Garden Grove in Orange County. A SWAT team executed the warrants there and took him into custody.

Haley was transported back to Santa Clara County by Gilroy police officers, where he may face charges of robbery in Monterey County and attempted robbery in Santa Clara County, Salinas Police said.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.