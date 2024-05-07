Last month, I wrote about the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. This, along with recent sermons covering chapters in Revelation and an Eschatology class (study of the end times) has me excited about Christ’s return and my own resurrection.

I already live in anticipation of my Lord and Savior’s coming and although there will be differing views on this subject, it does not make any of us that believe in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ any less Christian.

Susan Mister

Before turning away from this controversial topic, think about what you believe. Where will you go when you die? Will there be judgment for us all? Will you spend eternity with Jesus? Do you believe Jesus is coming back? Do you wonder where? When? How? With the chaos and disasters in this world, I often ask why is it taking so long?

How many of you remember the film series “Left Behind” from the early 2000s, depicting the rapture of believers? The Latin translation of the word “rapture” is “caught up” and the Greek translation is harpazo. While the term does not appear in the English bible, there is concrete and symbolic scripture describing it and relating it to the Second Coming of Jesus Christ (Matthew 24:29-31).

Jesus said he would come back and receive believers to himself (John 14:3). This will happen whether you have died in Christ, in which case you will rise first, or if you are still living, it will happen when He returns. Paul, when giving hope to Thessalonian believers that were feeling the loss of loved ones, explained those who died in Christ have eternal life and Jesus will bring their souls/spirits back with Him when He returns. Then, those who are alive will be caught up together with them in the clouds (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18).

The answers to “when” are in scripture. Nobody knows the day or hour (Matthew 24:36). Many of Isaiah’s prophecies pertain to the last days, the Second Coming. The gospels, the books of Daniel and Revelation, 2 Peter 3:3-4, 2 Thessalonians 2:1-3 mention things happening before Jesus returns. Paul reveals the mystery that the resurrection of the dead will happen after the last trumpet and in the twinkling of an eye (1 Corinthians 15:51-52).

How does one live knowing Jesus can return to earth at any time? We are told to be on guard, alert, to keep awake (Matthew 24:42-44, Mark 13:33-37, 1 Thessalonians 5:4-11). Walk Christ like; keeping away from sexual immorality (1 Timothy 4:1-5), saying no to ungodliness and worldly passions, live self-controlled upright lives (Titus 2:11-13).

When I am saddened, frustrated and caught up in the temporary “stuff” of this life, an eternal lens helps me to refocus on what matters most (Colossians 3:2).

Does the Holy Spirit live inside you? The same spirit that raised Jesus will give life to your mortal body (Romans 8:11). Are you ready to receive this? Please email me… [email protected]

I close, in the fruit of the spirit given to all believers: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness and self control (Galatians 5:22-23).