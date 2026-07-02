The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce presents the 26th Annual Garlic City Car Show & Harvest Festival from 2:30-6:30pm Sept. 19. The show takes place at the Hecker Pass Outdoor Event Center at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park, 3050 Hecker Pass Highway in Gilroy.

Now in an expanded new home, the Garlic City Car Show pairs a celebrated classic car show with a full harvest celebration for the whole family, says a press release from the chamber. Adult admission is $10; children younger than 18 and parking are free; and vehicle registration is open now on Eventbrite.

The car show is capped at 225 classic vehicles plus 25 VIP Showcase Row placements. It is expected to sell out. Ninety vehicle registrations have already been secured, according to the chamber.

The field will feature pre-1950 classics, muscle cars, hot rods, customs, trucks, imports and motorcycles. Vehicle registration is available on Eventbrite at three levels, and each registration includes admission for the driver and one guest:

• Classic Car Entry — $39.99, includes the official event T-shirt (limited to 225)

• VIP Showcase Row — $70, premium, assigned placement (limited to 25) SOLD OUT

• Motorcycle Entry — $25

An awards program caps the day, with recognition for standout vehicles across a range of styles and classes.

Beyond the vehicles, the show and festival offer a full harvest celebration for families. The first 300 families to arrive will receive a ticket for a complimentary pumpkin—one per family while supplies last, the chamber said. Families can also enjoy pumpkin activities, a slot car racing track, a petting zoo, a festival raffle and live music throughout the afternoon, alongside local food vendors, beer and wine.

The Garlic City event is supported by sponsors including Acme Roofing Services and Floor & Decor. Additional sponsorship opportunities remain, including signature zone sponsorships such as the Pumpkin Patch and Kids Zone, award sponsorships and booths in the Business Expo Pavilion. Interested businesses can contact the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce.

“This is the most exciting Garlic City Car Show & Harvest Festival we have ever put on,” said Cristina Cortes, executive director of the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce. “We have the cars, a harvest celebration the whole family will love, incredible local vendors, food, music and more, and we want the entire community to be part of it. Vehicle spaces are limited and going fast, so we encourage car owners to register soon.”

The Garlic City Car Show & Harvest Festival is the chamber’s signature fall event. Full event details, ticket and registration links, and sponsorship information can be found at gilroy.org/car-show-harvest-festival.